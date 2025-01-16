Natrona County Arrest Log (01/15/25 – 01/16/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jeffery Peterson, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Alyssa Kilcrease, 23 - Courtesy Hold

Tenn-Ray Barr, 26 - Courtesy Hold

Andy Mireles, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Brandon Peterson, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st offense

Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Xavier Garcia, 41 - Criminal Bench Warrant

See previous arrest logs here.

