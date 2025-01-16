Natrona County Arrest Log (01/15/25 – 01/16/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jeffery Peterson, 41 - Serve Jail Time
Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole
Alyssa Kilcrease, 23 - Courtesy Hold
Tenn-Ray Barr, 26 - Courtesy Hold
Andy Mireles, 32 - Serve Jail Time
Brandon Peterson, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st offense
Rita Lopez, 38 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Xavier Garcia, 41 - Criminal Bench Warrant
