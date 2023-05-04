Casper Police Still Investigating Suspicious Death

The Casper Police Department is still investigating the suspicious death that occurred at a residence on East Third Street on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

"We know the public is craving information," Lt. Jeff Bullard said Thursday.

The Department is still investigating and following leads as they develop, Bullard said.

Authorities have identified the victim, but the Natrona County Coroner will be the one to release the name, he said.

Casper police arrived at the house in the 700 block of East Third Street about 5 p.m. Tuesday and were there late into the night. The street was blocked between South Grant and South Lincoln streets.

There is no danger to the public, Bullard said.

Bullard urged anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Casper Police Department's Tip Line at (307) 920-2862.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can give information through Crime Stoppers of Wyoming.