Casper Police Seek Public’s Help in Assault That Left Man Critically Injured

The Casper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing investigation into a violent assault that left a man critically injured late last week.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of West 9th Street and Chestnut Street around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 2, 2025. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Jorge Omero Mendoza, of Casper, lying unconscious and severely injured in the roadway.

Mendoza was taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center and later transferred to an out-of-state hospital for advanced care. As of this week, he remains in critical condition and has not regained consciousness.

Investigators believe the incident was an intentional act of harm. They have spent the past week gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses to determine what led up to the assault.

Police say Mendoza was unhoused at the time of the incident, a factor that adds sensitivity and complexity to the investigation as detectives work to trace his recent movements and contacts.

“Mr. Mendoza’s life matters, and right now he can’t speak for himself,” said Detective Megan Dovala. “We hope that someone who knows something about what happened will speak for him.”

Detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have been in the area between 10:00 and 10:40 p.m. on the night of October 2. They are especially interested in dashcam footage, surveillance video, cell phone recordings, or witness statements from anyone who noticed suspicious activity near the intersection of West 9th and Chestnut.

Investigators also want to hear from anyone who has had contact with Mendoza since late August 2025.

Those with information can contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at 307-577-8477 or online at crimestopperscasper.org.

Information can also be shared via email with Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd at rladd@casperwy.gov

Police emphasize that even small details could help bring answers in this case.

