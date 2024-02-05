Man Hospitalized After Gunshot Wound in Casper Shooting

Casper Police have released more information on the shooting incident that happened on Thursday, Feb. 1 near the 1400 block of West 15th street.

An unconscious man was found in the area with a gunshot wound.

Multiple agencies responded. Lifesaving measures were taken by on-scene law enforcement until EMS arrived and transported the man to Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

The Casper Police Department did not give an update on the man's current condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Casper Police are asking anyone with information connected to the incident to contact the Department.

They can be contacted via pdtips@casperwy.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at

www.crime-stoppers.com or by calling (307) 577-8477.