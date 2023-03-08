Suspect Dies After Being Arrested by Casper Police Department

The Casper Police Department recently revealed that a suspect has died after being arrested and transported to the Natrona County Detention Center.

That's according to a release from the Department, which stated that on Wednesday morning, Casper Police officers responded to a minor traffic crash at the intersection of E Street and Center Street.

During the investigation of the crash, officers began speaking with a passenger from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

"Pursuant to their investigation, the officers developed probable cause to arrest the passenger for a drug violation," the release stated. "Initial investigation shows the arrest was benign, the suspect was cooperative, and the arrest required no use of police force."

The release then states that, in accordance with the policies of the Natrona County Detention Center, the decision was made to transport the suspect to Banner Wyoming Medical Center for medical evaluation.

The suspect was evaluated by medical staff, released, and was approved for entry into the Natrona County Detention Center, where he was then transported to.

"Upon arrival at the Natrona County Detention Center, the arrestee fell unconscious and appeared to be suffering a medical event," the release stated. "Although lifesaving measures were immediately employed, the arrestee was pronounced deceased on scene."

The release notes that Casper Police Department officers, Detention Deputies of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Casper Fire Personnel, and Banner Wyoming Medical Center Paramedic staff assisted with the suspect's initial medical care at the Natrona County Detention Center.

"The cause of this fatal event initially appears to be medical in nature and is under active investigation," the release stated. "In our long-standing tradition of transparency, and as part of Casper Police Department policy, our department has formally requested the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Natrona County Coroner’s Office to thoroughly investigate the cause of this death."

The Casper Police Department itself will also be conducting an internal investigation.

The Natrona County Coroner's Office will release the name of the arrestee after the person's next of kin is notified.

The release noted that the investigation is ongoing and is still in the preliminary stages. More details will be provided as they become available.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department for more information, and will update this article with more information if and when it becomes available.

