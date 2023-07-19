Bomb Threat Evacuates Thyra Thompson State Office Building

At least one bomb threat caused the evacuation of about 400 employees in the Thyra Thompson State Office Building downtown about 11 a.m., a Casper Police Department spokeswoman said.

Amber Freestone said a police officer and his bomb-sniffing dog "Reed" were inspecting the building at 444 W. Collins Drive and would be debriefed before any employees could return to their offices.

Freestone said she did not know how many calls were received, nor which if any offices were named as targets of the bomb threats.

Besides the Casper Police Department, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, she said. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also has been notified.