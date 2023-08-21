Natrona County Emergency Management will host its second Annual Emergency Response Expo in the south parking lot of the Eastridge Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

This family-friendly event provides an opportunity for residents to learn how local first responders are prepared for various emergencies, as well as share free resources.

“This is a great opportunity to meet local first responders and learn about the equipment they use to save lives,” Emergency Management Coordinator Stacia Hill said.

“We had a lot of fun last year with our community, we are excited to offer this event again and maybe even inspire someone's future," Hill said.

Participating agencies will set up areas with live demonstrations and equipment including law enforcement vehicles, fire apparatus, first responder gear and equipment.

Safety mascot Safetypup will be there, too.

Participating agencies include:

Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Mills Fire Department.

Casper Mountain Fire District.

Evansville Fire-EMS Department.

Casper Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9 team.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Natrona County Search and Rescue.

Casper Police Department.

Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center.

Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

American Red Cross of Wyoming.

The Emergency Response Expo coincides with National Preparedness Month in September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies.

Natrona County Emergency Management takes a proactive role in potential disasters and emergencies either natural or man-made for the purposes of the preparedness, response, recovery, mitigation, and security of Natrona County.

