‘Stay In’ — Road Conditions Rapidly Deteriorating In Casper Area

First responders have worked multiple accidents in the Casper Area as road conditions worsen by the minute Tuesday evening.

The Natrona County Fire District reported there have been multiple slide-offs and accidents in the area as residents make their commute home.

Meanwhile, Casper Fire-EMS Captain McJunkin took to social media at roughly 5 p.m. Tuesday and offered a warning.

"Streets are getting real slick, including the interstate," McJunkin said. "We responded to a couple accidents on I-25.

"Expect some significant delays and really slick road conditions."

McJunkin said to be prepared if you are going out. If at all possible, stay in unless you have to go out as more snow is expected to fall through the night.

Meanwhile, Casper Police have declared a snow day through the city, meaning should you get into a minor accident, call police to report the accident on Wednesday.

