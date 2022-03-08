Casper Police Declare Tuesday A ‘Snow Day’

The Casper Police Department has officially declared a 'Snow Day' for Tuesday, March 8.

That's according to a Facebook post from the department.

What this means is that if Casper drivers are involved in a car accident that does not have injuries, the CPD ask that drivers not call emergency services.

Instead, they wrote, drivers should exchange their Driver's Licenses, Insurance, and a description of the other vehicle (including color, make, and license plate number).

CPD stated that drivers can call the department on Wednesday at 307-235-8278 or stop by the department in-person to file a police report.

"If you are involved in a multi-vehicle accident, an accident involving injuries, or a hit and run accident, please call 307-235-8278 or 911 and an officer will respond," the CPD wrote.

Casper Police also suggest that Casperites avoid all unnecessary travel.