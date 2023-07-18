Three Acres Burned in Two Seperate Natrona County Wildland Fires

There were two seperate wildland fires in Natrona County yesterday, July 17. The fires were separate.

One resulted in 3.3 acres burned, the other burned .25 acres.

One patient was treated for minor smoke inhalation by firefighters on scene, but was later released.

The Natrona County Fire District wrote in a news release that both fires were started by accident. One was from swathe blades, the other from the hot exhaust of a muffler on a parked UTV in tall grass for an extended period of time.

The fires were fueled by drying grasses, high temperatures, low humidity and hot, breezy winds.

Conditions are becoming more primed for wildland season here in Natrona County.

