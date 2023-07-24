Natrona County Fire District Sends Fire Captain to Alaska

The Natrona County Fire District is sending Fire Capt. Darek Pepple to Fairbanks, Alaska, for help in a high fire danger area, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

The term for that kind of help is "preposition," which means predicting when different regions of the country will benefit from the extra help.

When fire danger is high, land managers may “preposition” additional fire resources.

These "just in case" resources are brought from other parts of the state or nation to help keep small fires from getting big or help supplement staffing when more manpower is needed.

Staff Members at the Wyoming Game and Fish Share Spring Photos Photo Essay: Rejuvenation. Springtime 2023. You can subscribe to Wyoming Wildlife to see more like these.