Semi & Vehicle Collision Significantly Backs Up CY Avenue in Casper

Update as of 6:39 P.M.

Andrew Sundell, Casper Fire-EMS engineer and Platoon Public Information Officer, stated that there was a significant fuel leak involved in the accident. Currently, both lanes of traffic are open, however westbound lanes are restricted as cleanup continues.

*****

A collision involving a semi truck and another vehicle has significantly backed up a portion of CY Avenue near the Paradise Valley area.

Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department, gave the following statement regarding the accident:

"Shortly before 5:00 P.M., Casper Police responded to a report of a car accident with potential injuries at CY Avenue and Paradise Drive in Casper.

A semi truck ran a red light and hit a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to the hospital with minimal injuries.

West bound traffic on CY will be impacted while emergency crews remain on scene."

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available but CPD are asking that drivers avoid the area or find alternate routes.