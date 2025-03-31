Medical Emergency the Cause for SUV Driving into Casper River

Around 5:15 pm last night (March 30), deputies and Casper Police Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the North Platte River. This per a statement from Natrona County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kiera Hett.

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle, going north, drive off of SW Wyoming Blvd, near the intersection of W 13th Street and SW Wyoming Blvd.

The vehicle was partially submerged in the river when law enforcement arrived.

"The driver (and lone occupant) was rescued from the vehicle by responders and transported by ambulance to WMC for medical treatment. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, resulting in the crash. The vehicle was removed from the river by a tow company," said Hett.

