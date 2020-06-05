Raw Feelings Abound as Senate Turns Back to Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two GOP-led Senate committees are launching election-year investigations into the Justice Department’s Russia probe.

Republicans are resurrecting the issue at the urging of President Donald Trump, but the move has divided senators.

In two committee rooms Thursday, tensions boiled over as lawmakers considered a raft of subpoenas for current and former Justice Department officials.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was defiant, saying there are people “who are real good candidates for going to jail” in the Justice Department.

Democrats dismissed the investigations as a stunt aimed at helping Trump's reelection campaign.