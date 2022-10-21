PHOTOS: Casper Police Patrol Car Involved in Major Accident at Poplar & CY Ave. Intersection

There was a major accident at the intersection of Poplar and CY Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Photos from the accident reveal that a Casper Police patrol car was involved in the wreck, with damage so bad that it deployed the CPD patrol car's airbags.

Another vehicle was also damaged, with the vehicle's front right wheel bent at an unnatural angle.

It is unknown if there were any injuries resulting from the crash.

A post on the Facebook Group, 'Casper's Finest Drivers' alleged that the patrol car had its lights and siren on, and that it was hit by the SUV.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department for more information and will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.

For now, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.