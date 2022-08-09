PHOTOS: Casper and Natrona County Officers Present Medals to Special Olympics Athletes

Photo Courtesy of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office recently posted on social media photos from the Special Olympics Wyoming Summer Sports Classic, in which officers were on hand to present medals to the athletes.

Athletes from all across Wyoming participated in the event, competing in a variety of sports, from golf, to bowling, bocce, cycling, softball, and more!

It was a full weekend of sports, taking place from August 5 to August 6, and it went all across Casper. Athletes competed at the Casper Municipal Golf Course, El Marko Lanes, the North Casper Softball Complex and Edness Kimball Wilkins Park.

Each and every one of the athletes performed at peak level, and they were awarded their medals by members of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Heid and Sheriff Harlin with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, as well as Sgt. Ogden with the Casper Police Department, were on-hand at El Marko Lanes to medal the athletes, shaking their hands and reminding them that they, too, are heroes.

