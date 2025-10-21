For more than three decades, the Festival of Trees has served as one of Casper’s most cherished holiday traditions—bringing the community together to celebrate generosity, inclusion, and the power of sport.

Holiday cheer is coming early to Casper as the 37th Annual Festival of Trees and Teddy Bear Tea return next month, celebrating the spirit of giving while raising funds for Special Olympics Wyoming.

The festivities begin with Teddy Bear Tea on Wednesday, November 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Best Western Downtown Casper. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. Guests can enjoy holiday treats, meet Santa Claus, and admire the beautifully decorated trees. Organizers encourage attendees to bring a new teddy bear, hat, mittens, or scarf to donate—these items will later be added to an auctioned tree to help support Special Olympics Wyoming.

The celebration continues on Thursday, November 20, with the Festival of Trees, also held at the Best Western Downtown Casper. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the evening’s program beginning at 6:00 p.m. The event features a live auction of elaborately decorated holiday trees, hors d’oeuvres and desserts from local restaurants, a silent auction, and other seasonal surprises.

All proceeds from the Festival of Trees directly benefit Special Olympics Wyoming, supporting athletes across the state as they train and compete year-round.

Tickets for the Festival of Trees are available online.

