NSFW: Watch This Video of the Funnel Cloud Near Casper Mountain

K2 Radio News reader Tony Cooper has shared this video of a funnel cloud that appeared in Natrona County near Casper Mountain earlier this afternoon.

Natrona County Emergency Management put out a statement on social media, saying that yes, it was a funnel cloud near Casper Mountain but no, it was not a tornado. The difference between funnel clouds and tornados, according to CBS, is that a funnel cloud is a column of rotating air and water droplets that extend from the bottom of a cloud but does not touch ground, while a tornado is a "violent rotating column of air that does reach the surface."

The cloud today did not touch the ground, thus labeling itself as a funnel cloud. The Emergency Management team noted that they would monitor the activity but they were not seeing any tornado activity.

Still, it provided an awesome site this afternoon, and Tony Cooper made sure to grab a cool video. Please note there is some NSFW language that may not be suitable for some.