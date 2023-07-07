Warm, Mostly Sunny Weekend in Store for Casper; Chance of Sporadic Showers

According to the National Weather Service, today's high temp is 74 with a light breeze. By tonight there is a 30% chance of precipitation. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees.

On Saturday morning there is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. Light wind.

Sunday's high will be near 85 degrees.

Right now it appears that next week will have 90-degree temps. Parade Day's high is forecast to be a breezy 93 degrees.

