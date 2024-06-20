VIDEO: Tornado Touches Down in Southeast Wyoming

VIDEO: Tornado Touches Down in Southeast Wyoming

National Weather Service

A tornado has touched down in the southeast region of Wyoming Thursday afternoon. The tornado was spotted west of Yoder, WY -  about 13 miles southwest of Torrington.

Softball sized hail is being reported with high winds 60+ MPH. It has not been reported how long the tornado was on the ground or if any damage or injuries have occurred.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

*Please give video a moment to load - If it say's "We're having trouble playing this video"  CLICK ON THE VIDEO TO VIEW.

 

NEXT UP: 10 Absolute WORST Tourist Incidents at Yellowstone National Park

Filed Under: national weather service, tornado, Torrington, Yoder
Categories: Casper News, Videos, Weather

More From K2 Radio