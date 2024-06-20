VIDEO: Tornado Touches Down in Southeast Wyoming

A tornado has touched down in the southeast region of Wyoming Thursday afternoon. The tornado was spotted west of Yoder, WY - about 13 miles southwest of Torrington.

Softball sized hail is being reported with high winds 60+ MPH. It has not been reported how long the tornado was on the ground or if any damage or injuries have occurred.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

