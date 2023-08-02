Thunderstorms and Showers May Bring Local Flooding to Natrona County

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for Natrona County.

Today and tonight there is a strong chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of the area. Local heavy rain is possible.

The most numerous storms will be on Thursday with potential local flooding.

Thursday through Sunday will have a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Temps will be in the low Eighties until after Thursday, when they are likely to dip to mid-Seventies during daytime.

