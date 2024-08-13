Two Casper Mountain Campgrounds Opening Up for Fall 2024

Earlier this year, an announcement was made that all Natrona County campgrounds on Casper Mountain would be closed for the 2024 season due to road construction in the area. Now that the road construction has been completed ahead of schedule, two campgrounds will be open on Casper Mountain for the 2024 fall season.

Tower Hill & Deer Haven Campgrounds will be open and accepting reservations Aug. 15th - Sept 23rd. All other campgrounds on Casper Mountain will be closed to camping for the 2024 season including, Beartrap Meadow, Skunk Hollow, Archery Range, and Elkhorn Springs.

Tower Hill & Deer Haven Campgrounds are available by reservation only and can be booked online at natronacounty-wy.gov/.

The other mountain campgrounds are expected to resume operations for the 2025 season.