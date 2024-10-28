UPDATE: Winter Storm Warning: Up to 12 Inches Expected in Casper Area

A winter storm warning has been issued for Natrona County From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM MDT Wednesday.

Just before Halloween, a winter storm warning has been issued. After a mild autumn, the Wyoming weather is here to show its teeth. According to wunderground.com/severe/us/wy/casper, Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

WHEN: .From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM MDT Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit:

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .