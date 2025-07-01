5 of the Worst Natural Disasters in Wyoming History

Wyoming is not a hotbed of natural disaster compared to some coastal or tornado-prone regions, but it does face a range of natural hazards.

The state is particularly susceptible to wildfires and drought, with flood risk also present. Recent data suggest an increasing trend in the number of disasters, highlighting the importance of ongoing risk assessment and preparedness efforts.

The Cowboy State ranks second among states in the Lower 48 for fire risk. Drought is a persistent problem, and on the flip side flooding.

Wyoming isn't "tornado alley" but they do occur, particularly in the eastern part of the state.

In addition to weather-related events, Wyoming faces various geological hazards.

Earthquakes occur daily, mostly in western Wyoming and the Yellowstone region, but strong ones are rare.

Landslides happen, often in mountainous areas, and have caused their fair share of damage to infrastructure as well.

While major Yellowstone eruptions are infrequent, the area is volcanically active with smaller lava flows occurring.

And further, expansive soils have been known to cause some issues due to their shrinking and swelling with moisture changes.



