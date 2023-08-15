By SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials said Tuesday they will ease water cuts for Western states reliant on the Colorado River next year.

Bountiful snowfall and rain last winter pulled much of the region out of drought this spring and raised water levels at key reservoirs.

Much less water flows through the river today than in decades past thanks to overuse and drought worsened by climate change.

The river provides water for seven U.S. states, Native American tribes and two states in Mexico.

The federal government has been imposing cuts since 2021.

The cuts will be slightly less than last year after a wet winter eased some stress on key reservoirs.

The Green River in Wyoming contributes to the Colorado River system.

It starts in the Wind River Range and flows through Sublette and Sweetwater counties where it is dammed to form the Fontenelle Reservoir and then to the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. From there, the river enters eastern Utah, and eventually joins the Colorado River south of Moab, Utah.

