Important Notice from Natrona County Fire District

"We’re experiencing smoky conditions in the area due to nearby wildfires. Please help us keep emergency lines open by only calling 911 if you see active flames or an immediate threat."

"The smell of smoke alone does not require an emergency call. As of this post, there are currently no active wildfires burning in Natrona County. We will keep you up to date on the latest information, in regards to fire, as it becomes available" wrote the agency in a public statement Thursday morning.

Casper's Air Quality Index is currently 53, considered "moderate."

Unusually sensitive people consider reducing outdoor activity; go inside to cleaner air if you have symptoms.

