Natrona County Firefighters Head to California and Colorado

NCFD Wildland Fire Update:

"Heres the latest update from our Natrona County fire crews!" reported the agency on Wednesday morning:

Brush 72 has safely returned home after completing its assignment in California.

One of the firefighters left with the Casper Fire-EMS Department for another severity assignment in California.

Another firefighter is headed to the Lee Fire in Colorado, with Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team.

The Lee Fire is now the fifth largest wildfire in Colorado history, it has grown to 120,650 acres and is 4% contained. It’s believed to have been caused by lightning on Aug. 2.

The three largest wildfires in Colorado history all occurred in 2020, and the state’s 20 biggest fires on record have all occurred in the past 20 years.

Elk and Lee Fire Information, Facebook Elk and Lee Fire Information, Facebook loading...

Yellowstone Wildfire of 1988 The fires in 1988 burned 793,800 acres, 39% of Yellowstone's 2.2 million acres. After 30 years most of the parks lodgepole pines destroyed in 1988 have regenerated and are thriving.