The Natrona County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have concluded an eight-day investigation of the fire that destroyed the Alcova Marina on July 4, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

However, the press release did not indicate the cause of the fire, whether arson was involved, and if authorities have determined a crime occurred whether they have made any arrests.

The NCSO and the ATF's National Response Team have released the scene to the property owners.

The structure itself is not stable and not safe for public access.

The ATF's national response team consists of special agents, fire Investigators, fire protection engineers, electrical engineers, forensic chemists, explosives specialists, an intelligence research specialist, a medic and an accelerant detection K-9 with handler.

The investigation is still very active and ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information that may assist the investigation to make a report at 307-235-9282.

People also can make a report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

Additional information and investigation updates will be provided as it becomes available.