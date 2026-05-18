Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/15/26 — 05/18/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (05/15/26 — 05/18/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Cory Campbell, 42, Fail to comply
Dustin Dixon, 60, Fail to Regis as a sex offender-Subseque
Alcina Reed, 23, Fail to Appear
Matthew Gerhard, 47, Fail to Comply
Dakota James, 25, Hold for Probation and Parole
Jorge Ponce-Ledezma, 21, Immigration Hold
Jake Porras, 35, SEAT BELT: DRIVER, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Emily Grimenstein, 28, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, SEAT BELT: DRIVER, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR
Dustin Burke, 47, Serve Jail time
Remington Pinkley, 19, Fail to Appear
Cristian Rascon-Lopez, 29, Immigration Hold
Joshua Wilson, 49, Fail to Appear
David Zuniga-Pacheco, 31, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, Interfere W/PO, Turn Signal required, Drivers License, Immigration Hold, Careless Driving 1st Offense
Geneva Parker, 49, Fail to Comply
Samantha Caldwell, 32, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Zachary Wells, 38, Domestic Battery-1st Offense
Ethan Ware, 24, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Marijuana-Possession, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehi
James Mullen, 60, Criminal Trespass
Olen Robinson, 65, Criminal Trespass, Littering
Veronica Spotted Elk, 44, Criminal Trespass
Tauna Macias, 44, Theft-Under $1000, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear
Kevin Wilson, 45, Fail to Comply
Jason Wall, Public intoxication Prohibited
Justin Perdersen, 28, Domestic Assault-1st Offense
James Garrett, 74, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, DRIVE VEH W/I SINGLE LANE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF
Alissa Smith, 26, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Marijuana-Possession
Rayanne McCurdy, 24, Domestic Battery-1st Offense
Deborah King, 52, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication
Kody Wass, 19, Careless Driving, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, DUS Driving while License suspended/revo