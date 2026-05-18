Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/15/26 — 05/18/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cory Campbell, 42, Fail to comply

Dustin Dixon, 60, Fail to Regis as a sex offender-Subseque

Alcina Reed, 23, Fail to Appear

Matthew Gerhard, 47, Fail to Comply

Dakota James, 25, Hold for Probation and Parole

Jorge Ponce-Ledezma, 21, Immigration Hold

Jake Porras, 35, SEAT BELT: DRIVER, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Emily Grimenstein, 28, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, SEAT BELT: DRIVER, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR

Dustin Burke, 47, Serve Jail time

Remington Pinkley, 19, Fail to Appear

Cristian Rascon-Lopez, 29, Immigration Hold

Joshua Wilson, 49, Fail to Appear

David Zuniga-Pacheco, 31, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, Interfere W/PO, Turn Signal required, Drivers License, Immigration Hold, Careless Driving 1st Offense

Geneva Parker, 49, Fail to Comply

Samantha Caldwell, 32, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Zachary Wells, 38, Domestic Battery-1st Offense

Ethan Ware, 24, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Marijuana-Possession, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehi

James Mullen, 60, Criminal Trespass

Olen Robinson, 65, Criminal Trespass, Littering

Veronica Spotted Elk, 44, Criminal Trespass

Tauna Macias, 44, Theft-Under $1000, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear

Kevin Wilson, 45, Fail to Comply

Jason Wall, Public intoxication Prohibited

Justin Perdersen, 28, Domestic Assault-1st Offense

James Garrett, 74, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, DRIVE VEH W/I SINGLE LANE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF

Alissa Smith, 26, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Marijuana-Possession

Rayanne McCurdy, 24, Domestic Battery-1st Offense

Deborah King, 52, Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

Kody Wass, 19, Careless Driving, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, DUS Driving while License suspended/revo