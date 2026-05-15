Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/14/26 — 05/15/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (05/14/26 — 05/15/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Severino Jackson, 28, Serve Jail Time
Chesed Johnson, 48, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Trespass
Russell Durand, 56, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR
Lita King, 22, Fail to Comply
Payson Gould, 18, Liquor Law-Minor Possesses Alcohol, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic,
Public intoxication prohibited
Melissa Littlethunder, 18, Public intoxication prohibited, Liquor Law-Minor Consumes Alcohol
Leland Rohn, 41, Criminal Warrant
William Colton, 45, Fail to Comply
Kambria Marler, 22, Fail to Appear x2, DWUS, No registration and Improper Display of, Compl Aut INS
Megan Mayhew, 32, Domestic Battery-1st Offense
Diego Ruiz, 18, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Ope