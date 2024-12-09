Casper Police Received Over 2,000 Calls to 911 in November

The Casper Police Department just put out a November report that looks at 911 calls.

They received 2,024 911 calls last month, and 98% of those were answered in less than 20 seconds, according to the agency.

There is a national standard that 90% of all 911 calls are answered in less than 20 seconds, and the CPD has again exceeded it.

10 Interesting Facts about 9-1-1

Before the 9-1-1 number was used for emergencies, you had to know the unique phone number for the local police station or fire department. Furthermore, there was a strong chance the line would be busy. The first 911 call was made on February 16, 1968 from Alabama. 911 was developed by AT&T. There are over 3,000 U.S. counties that have their own 911 call centers. Each is tied to its own system to handle calls only from its designated area. On average, about 240 million 911 calls are made in the U.S. which is about 600,000 calls a day. People have called 911 for the most ridiculous things: overflowing toilets, dead batteries in a smoke detector--one lady in Ohio even called to complain about bad Chinese food. But be aware, you can be chargd for misusing the emergency number. Even if a cell phone doesn't have a service plan, it can dial 911 with no fees. Unless it is dead or out of service. In most areas, when you dial 911 from a cell phone, the 911 operator not only sees your number, but your location. Europe, Germany, Australia and France use the number 112 as their equivalent to 911. Canada uses 911. There are rare periods when 911 doesn't work -- this can be due to a number of things including power outages. See the video below to learn how one Montana county dealt with the issue.

