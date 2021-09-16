Natrona County Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Autistic Girl

A Natrona County man stands accused of sexually abusing two girls over the course of several years.

Brian William Cartwright is facing several felony charges including a single count each of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

He's also charged with four counts of incest. Cartwright faces decades behind bars if convicted of all of the charges.

According to court filings, the alleged incidents occurred from 2013 through 2020.

An affidavit of probable cause states the Natrona County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case in March of this year. Initially, the Casper Police Department investigated the case, but it the sheriff's office took over when it was learned some of the incidents allegedly occurred outside of Casper city limits.

The affidavit states that investigators learned the victim, who was born in 1996, functioned ad a third- or fourth-grade level.

According to the affidavit, the girl told investigators Cartwright assaulted and abused her since she was six years old. The most recent incident happened around Christmas of 2020, court documents state.

Court documents identify a second victim, born in 2004.

According to the affidavit, Cartwright was arrested in July for sexually assaulting the girl born in 2004.

Court documents state when Cartwright was apprehended, he admitted to investigators that he abused the girls.