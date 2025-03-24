Arapahoe Man Faces Life in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A 35-year-old Arapahoe man was convicted by a federal jury on March 20 of abusive sexual contact with a minor.

The trial lasted four days and was held before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, an investigation began after a minor witness’s disclosure to a student advocate and school resource officer at her elementary school of sexual abuse by Kendall Joseph Moss III in 2021.

Dr. Gail S. Goodman, PH.D., a Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Davis testified at trial on the dynamics of child sexual abuse, including that victims often delay disclosing the sexual abuse or make piecemeal disclosures of the abuse over time.

The victim was interviewed twice over two years and provided more details of the sexual abuse in her second interview. The defendant made statements to law enforcement indicating the victim was not lying in her allegations against him.

The jury’s verdict found the defendant guilty.

Sentencing has been set for June 10, 2025.

Moss faces a term of any number of years up to life in prison with no less than five years and no more than life of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

Wyoming State Archive Photo Collection Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM