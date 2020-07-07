Wyoming House District 59 Republican Rep. Bunky Loucks resigned effective June 30, which started the process to fill the vacancy, according to a news release from Natrona County GOP Chairman Dr. Joe McGinley.

Loucks represented the district in west Casper and Mills for 10 years.

He said at the end of May that he would not seek re-election to focus on his business. He said he was retiring to focus on his business, adding his five terms in the Legislature were good times. "It's a wonderful, wonderful group of people."

Rep. Bunky Loucks, HD59, R-Natrona County. Wyoleg.gov

Three Republicans had filed to run for their party's nomination in the district in the Aug. 18 primary: David Carpenter, Leah Juarez and Kevin C. O'Hearn.

No Democrats or Libertarians are running for that position, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State and the Wyoming Libertarian Party websites.

McGinley said those who want to apply for the post must be a qualified elector in House District 59 and a registered Republican. They must submit their applications by 12 p.m. Monday July 13, via email at ncrpchairman@hotmail.com.

The Natrona County Republican Party HD59 precinct representatives will conduct the initial interviews with the applicants at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in the Theatre Room at the Ramkota Hotel, 800 N. Poplar St.

The meeting is open to the public, but only current precinct committee members will be allowed to vote. Due to current health restrictions, seating will be limited to under 50 people.

The precinct committee representatives will choose three persons from the applicants, and will forward those names to the Natrona County commissioners.

The commissioners will interview those persons and appoint one to finish the election term ending Dec. 31.

The requirements for replacing an elected county official may be found in Wyoming Statute § 22-18-111(a)(iii).

