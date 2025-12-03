This article has been updated to provide more information about the upcoming transition.

At its annual December straw poll on Tuesday, the Casper City Council provisionally selected Ray Pacheco to serve as mayor for 2026, and Kyle Gamroth as vice mayor. This informal vote helps the council prepare for the official leadership election, scheduled during the council’s first meeting in January. Interim City Manager Zulima Lopez explained the process allows the city to prepare documents and plan ahead, ensuring a smooth transition.

"Serving several times I felt it was time to step back and let someone else have the opportunity. I know this wasn't the direction I originally planned to take and I understand how that might look from the outside. The position of mayor is just one of a part of a larger team. The real strength of our city comes from our collective work, not from a title as mayor. The mayor seat has no more power than any of the other eight members of the council. We all share equally in responsibility to serve our community and I've come to trust the dedication each of you bring to the work here on this city council, even when we don't always agree" said Mayor Pacheco at the last city council member pre-meeting on December 2nd, 2025.

"As we prepare to welcome our new city manager and spend some time reflecting on this next year and what it will mean for our community and for this council, it's a moment of transition, and transitions ask something different of us. They call for steadiness, patience, and for focus on the long view. When I decided to put my name forward again it came from a simple place: a desire to help stability during an important time and support the foundation we're building for the future. I believe deeply in the work that we do together, as you know, and the hope that comes with new leadership and a new direction. If I am selected I will do my best to continue to lead with humility, openness, and a steady hand, and if I'm not selected, my commitment to supporting this community and this council and supporting each and every one of you remains just as strong."

Pacheco represents Ward 3 on the council — a seat he first won in 2014. He has been re-elected twice since then and already has considerable mayoral experience, having served multiple terms.

In previous tenures, Pacheco emphasized collaboration on the council. For example, during a 2024 council debate over how to handle unpaid utility bills, Pacheco voiced concern that an earlier version of the ordinance put too much burden on landlords and risked penalizing property owners unfairly.

His long tenure and previous mayoral service suggest the council is opting for steady, experienced leadership — a sign the city may be prioritizing stability and continuity over dramatic shifts.

The official election for mayor and vice mayor will be held at the council’s first meeting of the new year, likely on January 6, when the provisional selections will be formally confirmed.

