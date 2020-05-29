State Republican Rep. Bunky Loucks, who has represented House District 59 in west Casper and Mills for 10 years, will not seek re-election, he said Friday.

Loucks is retiring to focus on his business and said his five terms in the Legislature were good times. "It's a wonderful, wonderful group of people."

To take his place, three Republicans have filed to run for their party's nomination for HD59 in the Aug. 18 primary: David Carpenter, Leah Juarez and Kevin C. O'Hearn.

Republicans will keep that and at least six other House seats and two Senate seats in Natrona County, according to the Natrona County Clerk's website as of the 5 p.m. filing deadline Friday.

In the House primary races, seven incumbents filed and four Republicans are uncontested in their primary races: Joe Macguire in HD35, Art Washut in HD36, Jerry Obermueller in HD56, and Chuck Gray in HD57.

Democrat Jane Ifland has filed for her party's nomination for HD57. Ifland ran unsuccessfully against Gray in 2018.

House Speaker Steve Harshman in HD37 will be challenged by Gregory Paul Flesvig.

Incumbent Tom Walters in HD38 will be challenged by Michael Pedry, and Pat Sweeney in HD58 will be challenged by Burton D. Schoenwolf.

In the Senate primary contests, Sen. Charles K. Scott will seek another four-year term to represent Senate District 30. Scott is the Legislature's longest-serving member starting in the House in 1979 and in the Senate since 1983.

Charles Schoenwolf also has filed to run for the SD30 seat.

In Senate District 28, incumbent Sen. Jim Anderson will face Ryan Jackson in the primary.

In the county-wide contests, six Republicans have filed for two four-year commissioner positions: V. Worth Christie, Jerry Cook, incumbent Brook Kaufman, Dave North, Vickery Fales Hall and Kevin Christopherson.

Two Republicans have filed for the unexpired two-year coroner position: James Whipps, who was named by the party and the county commission after the retirement of former Coroner Connie Jacobson; and Don Halberg.

In the nonpartisan Casper City Council contests, five of the nine seats for four-year terms are up for election.

Five people have filed for two positions to represent Ward 1 in central Casper: Margaret Bloom, Tim Hamre, Bruce Henry Knell, Jr., Gabriel Phillips and Amber Pollock.

In Ward II in west Casper, six people have filed for two positions: Edis Allen, incumbent Kenneth Bates, Lisa Engebretsen, Kyle Gamroth, Quinn Snow and Dale A. Zimmerle.

In Ward III in east Casper, incumbent Steve Cathey will be challenged by Michael H. Mcintosh for the one four-year term.

Town council seats in Bar Nunn, Evansville and Mills are nonpartisan, too.

In Bar Nunn, six people have filed for two four-year terms on the town council: incumbent Peter Boyer, incumbent Steven Clark, Dustin J. Parks, Mary Sue Sorenson, incumbent Adam Willett and Daniel Wolosin.

In Evansville, three people have filled for two four-year terms on the town council: Michael Scott, Forrest J. Tobin and Alona Vigneault.

In Mills, five people have filed for two four-year terms on the town council: incumbent Sara McCarthy, incumbent Ronald "Hunter" Wales, Bradley D. Neumiller, Weston G. Hubele and Sandra Setty.

For the statewide 2020 primary election candidate roster for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other state House and Senate seats, visit the Wyoming Secretary of State's elections division website.

