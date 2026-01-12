Picture someone who helps you dig into your family’s health history, explains complicated genetic test results in plain English, and gives you a roadmap for next steps with your doctor. That’s a genetic counselor — and a new bipartisan bill in Congress could make it a whole lot easier for seniors here in Wyoming to see one.

The Access to Genetic Counselor Services Act, championed by Senators John Barrasso (R‑Wyo.), Peter Welch (D‑Vt.), Shelley Moore Capito (R‑W.Va.) and Jacky Rosen (D‑Nev.), would let Medicare pay genetic counselors directly for the care they provide. Today, Medicare won’t reimburse these specialists on their own — only if a physician does the counseling. That means many seniors must either go without or see a doctor first and wait longer for help.

“Genetic counseling can literally be life‑saving,” said Senator Barrasso, especially for people facing cancer or inherited conditions. For families in rural states like Wyoming, the stakes are real: long drives, long wait times, and skyrocketing costs just to get answers about your health.

So what does a genetic counselor do? Think of them as part coach, part translator, part detective:

They explain what your genetic test results mean.

They help you understand your risk for conditions like inherited cancers or heart disease.

They guide you and your doctor on the best next steps — whether that’s more testing, lifestyle changes, or preventive care.

But… there’s a flip side. Some critics — including a major medical society — worry that allowing genetic counselors to operate completely independently could blur the lines of medical responsibility. Groups like the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics argue that ordering certain genetic tests is part of “the practice of medicine,” and should remain under physician oversight rather than being done entirely on a counselor’s own authority.

There are also broader worries about fraud in the booming field of genetic testing. In recent years, Medicare has been targeted by scams offering “free genetic tests” that turn into bogus bills, identity theft, or unnecessary procedures — a reminder that more access needs to come with stronger safeguards.

Supporters of the bill argue that including genetic counselors as recognized Medicare providers would actually reduce costs overall. Research highlighted by advocates suggests genetic counselors can help cut down on inappropriate tests and streamline care — potentially saving Medicare billions over the next decade.

Right now, the legislation is moving through committees in Congress, and genetic counseling experts say the timing is right as genetic medicine becomes more prominent in health care. For Wyoming seniors — and their families — the hope is that this bill could mean faster answers, fewer barriers, and more personalized care without the travel and delay that many face today.

