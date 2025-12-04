U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis pressed Nuclear Regulatory Commission nominee Doug Weaver on Wednesday over draft rules and licensing practices she argued could slow uranium development and advanced nuclear projects, even as the Biden and Trump administrations have promoted domestic fuel production to reduce reliance on Russia.

During an Environment and Public Works Committee hearing, Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, questioned Weaver about an NRC draft rule on groundwater protection for uranium in situ recovery (ISR) sites. She said the proposal could raise monitoring and compliance costs despite what she described as decades of evidence showing minimal groundwater risk from such operations. Weaver said he was not familiar with the draft but pledged that, if confirmed, he would review it through a “risk-informed” lens.

Industry groups and Wyoming officials have long criticized the NRC for what they view as overly conservative groundwater standards. Environmental organizations, however, have argued that groundwater contamination risks are still not fully understood and that stronger monitoring requirements are justified.

Lummis also raised concerns about bottlenecks in the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain, including enrichment and conversion capacity. Weaver said the country must move “expeditiously” on fuel-cycle licensing, especially with a ban on Russian uranium imports approaching. He said NRC efficiencies developed under the Advanced Reactor Act should extend to fuel-cycle facilities and noted that some statutory requirements for enrichment plants may not be tied to safety, suggesting Congress may need to update the law. While supporters have pushed for faster approvals, watchdog groups have warned that accelerating licensing could weaken safety oversight for complex nuclear materials.

Asked how he would collaborate with fellow commissioners while supporting new technologies, Weaver said efficiency and safety do not conflict and that a full complement of commissioners produces stronger decisions. He added that any modernization of NRC processes should apply not only to future developers but also to companies already undergoing lengthy reviews.

The hearing drew mixed reactions from nuclear policy analysts. Supporters of Weaver’s nomination said his comments showed an awareness of the regulatory hurdles facing developers. Critics argued that his call for broader application of streamlined processes raised questions about whether crucial safety reviews would remain sufficiently rigorous.

Lummis closed by expressing support for Weaver’s confirmation. The committee is expected to consider his nomination in the coming weeks.

Salvation Army & Joshua's Storehouse Thanksgiving Giveaway Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media