Casper Recent Arrest Log (06/16/26 — 06/17/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (06/16/26 — 06/17/26)

Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (05/22/26 — 05/26/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

ARRESTS 6/16-6/17/2026

Kenneth Koons, 51: Hold for probation and Parole
Carlos Gonzales-Gomez,37: Immigration Hold
Audry Schultz,24: Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
Deanna Brasiel, 53: Criminal Warrant
Jordan Slowbear, 19: Criminal Warrant
Megan Nelms, 41: District Court Bench Warrant
Charles Milledge, 53:Hold for probation and Parole
Oriana Weese, 21: served jail time
Alexandria Andersen, 34: Fail to Comply
Nicholas Schott, 38: Fail to Comply
Raul Romero-Cortes, 49: Immigration Hold
Tiarra Lawrence, 24: Hold for probation and Parole
Luis Cervantes-Ceballos, 25: Immigration Hold
Kooper Cavender, 26: FAIL TO APPEAR & Fail to Comply
Britt McElroy, 58: Serve Jail Time
Miguel Garcia-Munoz, 56: Immigration Hold
Thomas Gipson, 36: DWUI,  Open Container (Vehicle), POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Warning: Dangerously Cute Puppies Up for Adoption! 🐾💖

Look at these leetle heart-thieves! The Casper Humane Society posted pictures of these puppies on January 7, 2025 to their Facebook page. Check here for updates on adoptables.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Bevy of Semis Fall Victim to Wyoming Wind

Between December 9 and 12 the Wyoming Highway Patrol posted pictures showing the power of Wyoming wind. During the winter months (November through March), winds commonly reach sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts often soaring to 50 or 60 mph or more. High wind warnings often cover portions of central Wyoming, with peak gusts sometimes reaching 100 mph or higher.
Filed Under: arrest log
Categories: Breaking News, Casper News

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