Casper Recent Arrest Log (06/16/26 — 06/17/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
ARRESTS 6/16-6/17/2026
Kenneth Koons, 51: Hold for probation and Parole
Carlos Gonzales-Gomez,37: Immigration Hold
Audry Schultz,24: Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
Deanna Brasiel, 53: Criminal Warrant
Jordan Slowbear, 19: Criminal Warrant
Megan Nelms, 41: District Court Bench Warrant
Charles Milledge, 53:Hold for probation and Parole
Oriana Weese, 21: served jail time
Alexandria Andersen, 34: Fail to Comply
Nicholas Schott, 38: Fail to Comply
Raul Romero-Cortes, 49: Immigration Hold
Tiarra Lawrence, 24: Hold for probation and Parole
Luis Cervantes-Ceballos, 25: Immigration Hold
Kooper Cavender, 26: FAIL TO APPEAR & Fail to Comply
Britt McElroy, 58: Serve Jail Time
Miguel Garcia-Munoz, 56: Immigration Hold
Thomas Gipson, 36: DWUI, Open Container (Vehicle), POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
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