This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

ARRESTS 6/16-6/17/2026

Kenneth Koons, 51: Hold for probation and Parole

Carlos Gonzales-Gomez,37: Immigration Hold

Audry Schultz,24: Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Deanna Brasiel, 53: Criminal Warrant

Jordan Slowbear, 19: Criminal Warrant

Megan Nelms, 41: District Court Bench Warrant

Charles Milledge, 53:Hold for probation and Parole

Oriana Weese, 21: served jail time

Alexandria Andersen, 34: Fail to Comply

Nicholas Schott, 38: Fail to Comply

Raul Romero-Cortes, 49: Immigration Hold

Tiarra Lawrence, 24: Hold for probation and Parole

Luis Cervantes-Ceballos, 25: Immigration Hold

Kooper Cavender, 26: FAIL TO APPEAR & Fail to Comply

Britt McElroy, 58: Serve Jail Time

Miguel Garcia-Munoz, 56: Immigration Hold

Thomas Gipson, 36: DWUI, Open Container (Vehicle), POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

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