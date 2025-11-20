Wyoming took center stage on Capitol Hill this week as Senator John Barrasso introduced Micah Christensen, the Wyoming County Commissioners Association’s natural resource counsel, at a Senate hearing digging into how the federal government handles land-use decisions.

The hearing zeroed in on the Bureau of Land Management’s process for approving grazing, energy, mining, and infrastructure projects — a process Barrasso says is increasingly controlled by Washington instead of Wyoming.

“We’re seeing more and more decisions come from D.C., not from the people who know these lands,” Barrasso warned, noting that nearly half of Wyoming is federally owned. “These are places our communities rely on.”

Christensen backed that up, arguing that shifting authority away from local BLM offices undermines long-standing relationships and disrupts responsible land management.

The back-and-forth underscored a growing tension familiar across the West: Who should really call the shots on America’s public lands?

“Changing administrative priorities that move planning decision authority out of local field offices to Washington D.C. harms our working relationships with local land managers, undermines the planning process, and jeopardizes the use and protection of the natural resources that FLPMA intends to be conserved,” said Christensen. “These landscapes and resources cannot be managed on four- or eight-year terms, but must be grounded in the coordination and cooperative federalism principles that FLPMA and NEPA envisioned and demand.”

“We desperately need federal agencies to empower local land managers on the ground, who understand the impacts of management actions on the communities they live in, that prioritize relationships with local governments, and work under the requirements set by Congress in FLPMA and NEPA, so that we can cooperatively craft RMPs that can carefully address the moral issue of conservation to the betterment of ourselves and future generations of Americans,” continued Christensen.

Some industry analysts push back on the idea that Washington’s involvement slows development. They argue that inconsistent rules across regions can cause even more delays, creating costly uncertainty for companies. A clearer, federally guided planning process — even if more centralized — can streamline permitting, standardize environmental reviews, and give investors predictability. In this view, local offices still play a role, but the final call must come from the top for projects to move efficiently and legally.

Still, local BLM staff and county commissioners work with these lands every day — they know what’s sustainable, what’s realistic, and what actually works. Pulling authority away from them doesn’t protect the land; it may even create confusion and erode the local relationships that make long-term planning possible.

Nicolaysen Art Museum Iridescent Bash September 3, 2025

