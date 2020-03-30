Natrona County authorities have found and identified the body of missing Casper-area teen Joey Peterson.

Natrona County Sheriff's Dept. Investigations Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Monday morning that horseback riders on Sunday located a deceased body and immediately contacted law enforcement who identified the body as that of Joseph "Joey" Peterson.

He was located four miles south of his home near Hat Six Road on a prairie hillside.

Peterson went missing Nov. 10 when he walked away from his home immediately before several major snowstorms impacted the area. Local, statewide and federal agencies assisted in the search.

Courtney said Peterson's body was likely obscured by sagebrush and tall prairie grass during the initial search. He was wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he was reported missing and was barefoot when he was found.

The search was called off 10 days after Peterson disappeared. In March, the sheriff's office announced that it intended to resume the search when the weather allowed.

“We have been, and continue to be, overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, care, and empathy for our family," the Peterson family said in a news release. "Through our ongoing despair and heartbreak, we continue to be humbled by our community.”

This story will be updated.

