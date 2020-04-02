Coroner Concludes Missing Wyoming Boy Died of Exposure

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — A coroner has determined that a boy who went missing in central Wyoming last fall died of exposure and it was an accident.

Natrona County sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney says no crime was committed in the death of 16-year-old Joey Peterson and the investigation is closed.

Two people on horseback found Peterson's body Sunday about 4 miles from his family's rural home.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports a coroner concluded from an autopsy he died of exposure and hypothermia.

Peterson left home in November wearing only pajamas and a sweatshirt.

Peterson had high-functioning autism and officials described him as not self-sufficient.