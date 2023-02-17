Multiple Arrest Warrants for Casper Man Who Stole ’72 Chevelle

Warrants have been issued in Natrona County for a Casper man who stole a '72 Chevelle last year, which means he could be facing up to 8 years in prison.

According to the Natrona County records, there are multiple warrants out for his arrest.

On February 3rd of this year, Jaelin Miller, 27, pleaded guilty to stealing the prized car from the owners.

Joshua Judge Eames sentenced him to 5- to- 8 years in prison, suspended in lieu of 3 years of supervised probation with a cold plea provision in place.

A cold plea provision allows prosecutors to ask for the maximum sentence — in this case, 8 years in prison — if Miller violates any bond conditions.

