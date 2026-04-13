This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Alec Dekramer, 29, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE

Terisa Trujillo, 45, Holf for Probation and Parole

Samantha Frias, 46, Serve Jail time

Jason Lentz, 56, Criminal bench warrant

Lanny Wilson, 30, Littering, attempt to commit misdemeanor: Substanti, Criminal entry, criminal trespass, interfere w/peace officer, simple assault

Daniel Torres-Gonzalez, 31, Immigration Hold

Janelle Hunt, 37, Hold for probation and Parole

Miguel Alvarado, 33, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, TURN AT INTERSECTIONS: RT TURNS, Interfere W/Peace Officer

Brittany Poole, 39, Holf for WWC

Taharjit Pelzer, 24, Serve Jail Time

Rodney Wager, 51, Domestic Assault- 1st Offense

Zachary Fuhrer, 20, Fail to Comply, County warrant/Hold for Agency

Christopher Whalen, 56, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, Stop Sign

Travis Harmon, 46, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Collene Geary, 48, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo

Troy Gothard, 49, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Cerice Baros, 27, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Jair Ortega-Jimenez, 23, Hold for Immigration

Christine Jelsma, 39, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Veronica Spotted Elk, 44, Fail to Comply

Mindy Garner, 53, Theft-$1000 or more

Peggy Frisby, 67, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 GR, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

Melody Hall, 33, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense

Emmanual Christianson, 19, Liquor Law-Minor Purchases Alcohol, Marijuana-Possession

Taven Lamb, 19, Fail to Comply

Michael Webster, 46, Fail to Comply

Steven Schnepper, 46, CONVICTED FELON POSSESS FIREARM, FALSE IMPRISONMT

Virginia Smith, 30, Fail to Comply

Nicholas Garcia, 28, Fail to comply

Bradley Winslow, 39, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Brianna Brafford, 38, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Antonio Vera, 33, Public Intoxication

Robert Hostetler, 63, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custody, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Frankie Wheeler, 63, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Open

Thimothy Mora, 34, Criminal Warrant

David Kotula, 34, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Harlan Whitlock, 32, Interfere W/Peace Officer, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE

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