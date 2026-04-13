Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/10/26 — 04/13/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Alec Dekramer, 29, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE
Terisa Trujillo, 45, Holf for Probation and Parole
Samantha Frias, 46, Serve Jail time
Jason Lentz, 56, Criminal bench warrant
Lanny Wilson, 30, Littering, attempt to commit misdemeanor: Substanti, Criminal entry, criminal trespass, interfere w/peace officer, simple assault
Daniel Torres-Gonzalez, 31, Immigration Hold
Janelle Hunt, 37, Hold for probation and Parole
Miguel Alvarado, 33, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, TURN AT INTERSECTIONS: RT TURNS, Interfere W/Peace Officer
Brittany Poole, 39, Holf for WWC
Taharjit Pelzer, 24, Serve Jail Time
Rodney Wager, 51, Domestic Assault- 1st Offense
Zachary Fuhrer, 20, Fail to Comply, County warrant/Hold for Agency
Christopher Whalen, 56, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, Stop Sign
Travis Harmon, 46, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Collene Geary, 48, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo
Troy Gothard, 49, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Cerice Baros, 27, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Jair Ortega-Jimenez, 23, Hold for Immigration
Christine Jelsma, 39, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Veronica Spotted Elk, 44, Fail to Comply
Mindy Garner, 53, Theft-$1000 or more
Peggy Frisby, 67, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 GR, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
Melody Hall, 33, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense
Emmanual Christianson, 19, Liquor Law-Minor Purchases Alcohol, Marijuana-Possession
Taven Lamb, 19, Fail to Comply
Michael Webster, 46, Fail to Comply
Steven Schnepper, 46, CONVICTED FELON POSSESS FIREARM, FALSE IMPRISONMT
Virginia Smith, 30, Fail to Comply
Nicholas Garcia, 28, Fail to comply
Bradley Winslow, 39, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Brianna Brafford, 38, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Antonio Vera, 33, Public Intoxication
Robert Hostetler, 63, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custody, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Frankie Wheeler, 63, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Open
Thimothy Mora, 34, Criminal Warrant
David Kotula, 34, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Harlan Whitlock, 32, Interfere W/Peace Officer, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PLANT - 3 OZ OR LE
These Were Real? Here Are 10 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Country Songs About Space
Gallery Credit: Jess Rose