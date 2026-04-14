Who is ready for a summer of fun at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park? Beginning May 1, the calendar is jam-packed with education, exercise, entertainment, and outdoor activities.

The park, just 6 miles from Casper on the old 20/26 Highway, is the perfect spot for a family picnic, spending time on the water, fishing, hiking, a memorable overnight stay, or wildlife watching. When you're spending time at the park, it's nice that your day fee is covered under the Wyoming State Parks Day Use Pass, which you can purchase and use all year.

If you're looking to experience the thrill of an overnight stay in one of the cabins or the use of the EKW group shelter for the day, now is the time to look into reserving them.

There are seven rustic "glamping" cabins to choose from, and when I say rustic, I mean rustic. No electricity, heat, air conditioning, internet, bedding, or pillows. There are beds with mattresses, a small table, chairs, and water within walking distance.

The group shelters are a perfect option for birthday parties, family reunions, and picnics for large groups. The features include a charcoal grill, electricity, a trash dumpster, and a vault toilet.

Don't forget about your day pass. You can pay onsite or online for the daily pass, which is needed to spend time in the park. Daily pass fees are $7 per day for Wyoming residents, $12 per day for nonresidents. If you're interested in getting the annual park pass, it's $48 for residents and $96 for nonresidents. You can look into the park passes and camping passes at WyoParks.org

Summer Of 2026 Edness K Wilkins State Park Activities