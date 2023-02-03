Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Prized ’72 Chevelle

A Casper man pleaded guilty to stealing a prized '72 Chevelle.

Jaelin Miller, 27, said that he did, in fact, take the car with intent to deprive the owners thereof in the fall of 2022.

SEE ALSO: Alleged Repeat Auto Thief Found Unconscious In Another Stolen Car

According to Assistant District attorney Jared Holbrook, in exchange for a guilty plea, Miller will be sentenced to 5 - 8- years imprisonment, suspended in lieu of 3 years of supervised probation.

The agreement is somewhat convoluted as Miller received new charges of property destruction and unauthorized vehicle use.

As part of the plea agreement, Miller will plead guilty to the new charges, pay restitution, and a cold plea provision will be in place.

Judge Eames agreed.

Historic Bishop Home in Casper, Wyoming