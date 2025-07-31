Yellowstone Ash Wildfire Estimated at Over 10 Acres

On the afternoon of July 30, Yellowstone helitack crews on an aerial reconnaissance mission detected the Ash Fire in the Bechler area located in the southwest corner of Yellowstone National Park.

Immediate suppression efforts were taken.

The fire is currently estimated at over 10 acres.

Approximately 25 personnel are currently assigned to the fire. Resources include U.S. Forest Service smokejumpers, park helicopter with crew, Yellowstone’s Fire Module, Type 3 helicopter, and a heavy helicopter.

Closures to trail and backcountry campsites in the area are in effect. Check for locations and updates at backcountry conditions.

The Ash Fire was most likely ignited by lightning. The park has received over 350 lightning strikes in the last 24 hours.

This is a developing situation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Yellowstone firefighters have responded to multiple wildfires throughout the park since the beginning of July. In recent weeks, over 500 lightning strikes from thunderstorms have resulted in six wildfires in the park’s backcountry. Firefighters have worked diligently to suppress all wildland fires upon detection.