Man Seriously Injured In Shootout With Larimer County Deputies

An unidentified man is hospitalized with serious injuries following a shootout with Larimer County Sheriff's deputies.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle they saw speeding at 10:33 p.m. on South Timberline Road. The car allegedly turned east on East Prospect Road and stopped near Sharp Point Drive.

According to the post, the man then got out of his car and shot at the deputy. A second deputy arrived on the scene, and the two deputies shot back at the suspect, who was hit by at least one of the shots.

The man was then taken to a local hospital with what the post calls "serious injuries.'' Neither deputy was injured in the incident.

The incident is now under investigation, with Fort Collins Police Services as the lead investigating agency.