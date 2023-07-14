$250,000 Cash-Only Bond Set for Teen Accused of Shootings in Casper

A 16-year old appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court by video on Friday, July 14.

Andre Wass heard six felony charges against him from Judge Brian Christiansen:

Three counts of aggravated assault and battery, a conspiracy to commit assault and battery, intimidation, and property destruction--each count punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Assistant District attorney Blaine Nelson told the judge that Wass's criminal history shows a battery charge and petty theft.

Nelson reccomended a $250,000 cash-only bond.

While Wass's age is a mitigating factor, Nelson explained the seriousness of the offense.

The victim's tibia was shattered with a 9mm round.

This happened at the CWFR with numerous people surrounding, including children.

Within hours of the first shooting, witnesses came forward and multiple videos collected.

Later, the wall of one witness's house was hit with six rounds of the 10 fired. She, her mother, and pre-teen sister were present at the time. Nobody was hurt.

"That hail of gunfire...strikes at the foundation of our legal system," stated Nelson.

Christiansen agreed to set bond at $250,000 cash only.

Wass will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out, in 20 if he does.

Central Wyoming Rodeo-Mutton Bustin'-Thursday Central Wyoming Rodeo-Mutton Bustin'-Thursday