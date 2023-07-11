Two Defendants In Cheyenne Teen’s Death Awaiting Sentencing

Two of the three defendants charged with the death of a Cheyenne teenager in January are awaiting sentencing after entering guilty pleas in the case, while a third is awaiting trial.

That's according to officials with the Laramie County District Attorney's office. The charges were filed in connection with the accidental shooting death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison on Jan. 9. Police say Harrison was in the front seat of a car when a gun being handled by Tirso Munguia, who was in the back seat, went off, hitting her with a fatal shot.

Deputy District Attorney William Edelman told Townsquare Media of Cheyenne on Tuesday that Sarah Heath pleaded guilty in May to one count of being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter, three counts of supplying alcohol to minors, and one count of possession of marijuana. Heath's trial date had been set for July 11 [today] prior to her entering the guilty plea.

Heath was 26 at the time of the shooting.

The accessory charge carries a potential penalty of three years in prison, while each of the alcohol charges has a potential 6-month sentence and the pot charge could net net her another year in prison. That means if she receives the maximum sentence on all counts and the sentences are ordered to be served consecutively, Heath potentially could get up to 5.5 years in prison. Heath's sentencing hearing is slated for August 22 at 11 a.m. before Judge Edward Buchanan.

Munguia, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, is also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter charges. That charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison under Wyoming law. But under a plea agreement in the case, Munguaia will face no more than 12 years in prison.

A third defendant, Cody Nicholson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, is still awaiting trial in the case according to District Attorney Sylvia Hackl, who told Townsquare Media on Tuesday that Nicholson's trial date is still pending.

Nicholson was charged as an accessory after the fact in Harrison's death.